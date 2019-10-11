Winner
Chez Max Restaurant
10622 Patterson Ave., Richmond
Let’s be honest: Chez Max is a fine establishment to take someone you want to impress on a first date, but it’s just as worthy of your patronage on the second, third or 100th date. The simple, stylish décor in the intimate dining room, the embers crackling in the stone fireplace and, most important, the unforgettable French delicacies make for an experience that exudes romance from every angle.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.