One of the dining rooms at Chez Max restaurant on Patterson Avenue.

Winner

Chez Max Restaurant

10622 Patterson Ave., Richmond

chezmaxva.com

Let’s be honest: Chez Max is a fine establishment to take someone you want to impress on a first date, but it’s just as worthy of your patronage on the second, third or 100th date. The simple, stylish décor in the intimate dining room, the embers crackling in the stone fireplace and, most important, the unforgettable French delicacies make for an experience that exudes romance from every angle.

First Runner Up

Escape Room RVA

Second Runner Up

Mabel's Espresso Bakery Café

 

