Winner
Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen
Possibly the only thing Richmond loves more than its food trucks is its doughnuts – and Mrs. Yoder’s is the blissful marriage of the two. They make their fresh, hot, characteristically enormous sourdough doughnuts while you wait, plus made-from-scratch fudge. Check their Facebook page for regular locations and special events. They’re worth following around town.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
