Kimberly Yoder, 13, hangs a freshly-glazed sourdough doughnut.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Winner

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen

Possibly the only thing Richmond loves more than its food trucks is its doughnuts – and Mrs. Yoder’s is the blissful marriage of the two. They make their fresh, hot, characteristically enormous sourdough doughnuts while you wait, plus made-from-scratch fudge. Check their Facebook page for regular locations and special events. They’re worth following around town.

First Runner Up

Christopher's Runaway Gourmay

Second Runner Up

Alberto's Tacos

