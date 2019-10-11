Winner
Stella's
1012 Lafayette St., Richmond
Featuring traditional Greek and Mediterranean fare with a modern twist, including a tempting array of small plates, Stella’s minimalist interior design is as revitalizing as the fresh ingredients and attentive service. It’s held a special place in Richmonders’ hearts (and taste buds) for years.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
