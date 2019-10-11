20160718_WEB_RETAIL2p01

Sedona Taphouse is in the Westchester Commons center in Chesterfield County. A second brew-pub is planned for Nuckols Place shopping center in Henrico County.

Winner

Sedona Taphouse

Multiple locations

sedonataphouse.com

Sedona’s “Happier Hours” run on weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and on weekends until 4 p.m., making them some of the longest – and, indeed, most kick-back-and-relax joyful – happy hours in town. Don’t miss drink specials on a vast selection of hundreds of craft beers, as well as a variety of wines and handcrafted cocktails.

First Runner Up

The Giambancos Italian Grill

Second Runner Up

Latitude Seafood Co.

