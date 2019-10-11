Winner
Sedona Taphouse
Multiple locations
Sedona’s “Happier Hours” run on weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and on weekends until 4 p.m., making them some of the longest – and, indeed, most kick-back-and-relax joyful – happy hours in town. Don’t miss drink specials on a vast selection of hundreds of craft beers, as well as a variety of wines and handcrafted cocktails.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
