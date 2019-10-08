Winner

Capitol Waffle Shop

1110 E. Main St., Richmond

capitolwaffle.com

A breakfast staple becomes an artistic creation at this quirky, rebelliously delicious spot downtown. Go sweet with the Martha (coffee cake crumbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, craisins and caramel sauce), savory with the RVA (chicken, tomato, jalapeño, bacon, ranch and Doritos) or create your own waffle. The warm, friendly staff and late-night hours make them a favorite of brunch and bar crowds alike.

First Runner Up

Chez Max Restaurant

Second Runner Up

Seafarer’s Restaurant

