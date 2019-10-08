Winner
Capitol Waffle Shop
1110 E. Main St., Richmond
A breakfast staple becomes an artistic creation at this quirky, rebelliously delicious spot downtown. Go sweet with the Martha (coffee cake crumbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, craisins and caramel sauce), savory with the RVA (chicken, tomato, jalapeño, bacon, ranch and Doritos) or create your own waffle. The warm, friendly staff and late-night hours make them a favorite of brunch and bar crowds alike.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.