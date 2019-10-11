20160222_DISCO_EATS__AWE01

Sunny Baweja, owner of Lehja restaurant in Short Pump Town Center.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Lehja

11800 W. Broad St., Short Pump

lehja.com

Homespun Indian favorites meet decadent modern dining at Lehja, voted best Indian restaurant for two consecutive years. Dishes from all over the country, cooked with care and spiced to perfection, are served alongside a vast wine selection in a dining room fit for royalty.

Lemon

India K’Raja

