Winner
Lehja
11800 W. Broad St., Short Pump
Homespun Indian favorites meet decadent modern dining at Lehja, voted best Indian restaurant for two consecutive years. Dishes from all over the country, cooked with care and spiced to perfection, are served alongside a vast wine selection in a dining room fit for royalty.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
