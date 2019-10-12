Winner
The Giambancos Italian Grill
7500 Jackson Arch Drive, Mechanicsville
The Giambanco brothers’ passion for fresh, made-from-scratch food has been in the family for generations, and it shows. With roots in Palermo, Italy, this hidden Mechanicsville gem is known for its friendly service and authentic food. Regulars love the homemade pastas as well as the lobster and crab bisque.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
