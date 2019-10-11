Hardywood West Creek

Winner

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

2408-2410 Ownby Lane, Richmond   

820 Sanctuary Trail Drive, Richmond                          

hardywood.com

The brainchild of lifelong best friends Eric McKay and Patrick Murtaugh, Hardywood took the Richmond brewing scene by storm in 2011 and has been captivating beer lovers ever since. The winner in this category for several years running, it features quality brews from pale ales to pilsners, an expansive public taproom and free live music on the weekends, making it the local go-to for a tasting with friends.

First Runner Up

Center of the Universe Brewing Co.

Second Runner Up

Legend Brewing Co.

 

