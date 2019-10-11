Winner
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
2408-2410 Ownby Lane, Richmond
820 Sanctuary Trail Drive, Richmond
The brainchild of lifelong best friends Eric McKay and Patrick Murtaugh, Hardywood took the Richmond brewing scene by storm in 2011 and has been captivating beer lovers ever since. The winner in this category for several years running, it features quality brews from pale ales to pilsners, an expansive public taproom and free live music on the weekends, making it the local go-to for a tasting with friends.
First Runner Up
Center of the Universe Brewing Co.
Second Runner Up
