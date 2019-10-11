Winner

Mexico Restaurant

Multiple locations

mexico-restaurant.com

Fresh, festive and family-friendly is the name of the game at Mexico Restaurant, winner of best Mexican restaurant for two consecutive years. Seven convenient locations from Mechanicsville to Ashland have become go-to spots for Richmonders to satisfy their cravings for flavorful, healthful Tex-Mex. Check out the new and improved menu for some modern twists on old favorites – avocado fries, anyone?

First Runner Up

Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant

Second Runner Up

El Cerro Azul

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription