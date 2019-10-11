Winner
Brunch...
2600 W. Main St., Richmond
The newest restaurant concept from the team behind Lunch and Supper takes the city’s love of breakfast to new heights, serving up creative twists on old Southern favorites in its warm, bustling corner spot in the Fan. In March, they launched dinner hours, so now you can get brunch any time of day. Don’t miss the biscuits and gravy – or the waffle flight.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
