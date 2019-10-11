Winner
The Boathouse at Sunday Park
4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian
Got someone to impress? Soaring views of the Swiftcreek Reservoir make The Boathouse’s Sunday Park location the most scenic fine dining spot in the Greater Richmond area. With gorgeously plated food, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list to round out the experience, it’s a top pick for weddings and other special events.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.