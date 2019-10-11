Winner

The Boathouse at Sunday Park

4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian                       

boathouseva.com

Got someone to impress? Soaring views of the Swiftcreek Reservoir make The Boathouse’s Sunday Park location the most scenic fine dining spot in the Greater Richmond area. With gorgeously plated food, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list to round out the experience, it’s a top pick for weddings and other special events.

First Runner Up

Portico Restaurant & Bar

Second Runner Up

Legend Brewing Co.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription