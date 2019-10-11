Bottoms Up Pizza

Fresh-from-the-oven signature pizza at Bottoms Up.

 Shelly Goodman/Times-Dispatch

Winner

Bottoms Up Pizza

1700 Dock St., Richmond                                            

bottomsuppizza.com

Richmond’s classic pizza parlor, tucked into the gritty heart of Shockoe Bottom (and themed after the historic flooding there), puts delivery chains to shame. Expect bubbly, deep-dish style crust and an abundance of creative signature pies, such as the Chesapeake (Parmesan white sauce, fresh crabmeat and sweet onions seasoned with Old Bay) and the State Fair (spicy brown mustard, sausage, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers).

First Runner Up

Mellow Mushroom

Second Runner Up

The Giambancos Italian Grill

 

