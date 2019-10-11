Winner
Bottoms Up Pizza
1700 Dock St., Richmond
Richmond’s classic pizza parlor, tucked into the gritty heart of Shockoe Bottom (and themed after the historic flooding there), puts delivery chains to shame. Expect bubbly, deep-dish style crust and an abundance of creative signature pies, such as the Chesapeake (Parmesan white sauce, fresh crabmeat and sweet onions seasoned with Old Bay) and the State Fair (spicy brown mustard, sausage, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers).
