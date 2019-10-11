Winner

Lemaire

101 W. Franklin St., Richmond                                  

lemairerestaurant.com

From the moment you walk through the golden doors, you know you’re in for a special experience at Lemaire, the treasure of the iconic Jefferson Hotel. With seasonal selections of Virginia’s finest and the freshest culinary delights, the menu never disappoints, and the old-South ambiance is no less than breathtaking.

 

First Runner Up

The Giambancos Italian Grill

Second Runner Up

Chez Max Restaurant

 

