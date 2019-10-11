Winner

Latitude Seafood Co.

Multiple locations

latitudeseafoodco.com

Latitude’s locations in Midlothian and Stony Point serve up the freshest in contemporary seafood dishes with a flavor-forward twist (think bourbon bacon jam scallops, lime-jalapeño yellowfin tuna). An impressive selection of wine, beer and handcrafted cocktails, plus excellent burgers for the land-loving folks, round out the menu.

First Runner Up

Riptides Seafood Restaurant

Second Runner Up

Seafarer's Restaurant

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription