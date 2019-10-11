Winner
Latitude Seafood Co.
Multiple locations
Latitude’s locations in Midlothian and Stony Point serve up the freshest in contemporary seafood dishes with a flavor-forward twist (think bourbon bacon jam scallops, lime-jalapeño yellowfin tuna). An impressive selection of wine, beer and handcrafted cocktails, plus excellent burgers for the land-loving folks, round out the menu.
