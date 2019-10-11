Winner
Texas Roadhouse
Multiple locations
Affordable steaks and made-from-scratch sides are consistently cooked to perfection at the Richmond iterations of this beloved chain. You can’t beat the Wild West Wednesday special – an 8 oz. sirloin for $9.99 – or the lively, laid-back vibe.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
