Winner
Sticky Rice
2232 W. Main St., Richmond
The winner in this category for two consecutive years, Sticky Rice is more than a cool college dive – it truly raises the bar for fresh, delicious sushi in Richmond, especially if you’re into untraditional rolls and creative flavor combinations. Complement your spicy tuna with a PBR and a bucket of tater tots for the full experience.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
