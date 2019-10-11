Winner

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

11792 W. Broad St., Short Pump                                   

chwinery.com

Cooper’s Hawk is a fine dining restaurant, full-service bar, private dining room and tasting room all rolled into one. That versatility – not to mention the classy, convenient Short Pump location and, of course, the award-winning house-label wines – makes it an ideal choice for special events and traditional tastings alike. Check out their wine club for some excellent deals.

First Runner Up

New Kent Winery

Second Runner Up

Barboursville Vineyards

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription