Crossroads Art Center: Jenna King, Linda Hollett-Bazouzi, Meredith Eudailey, Savannah Ball, Anu V., Julie Matu, Jan Hodges

 Shelly Goodman/Times-Dispatch

Winner

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Road, Richmond                              

crossroadsartcenter.com

The winner of best art gallery for two consecutive years, Crossroads represents the work of more than 225 artists from the mid-Atlantic region. The vast, diverse and reasonably priced collection is a wonderland for Richmond art collectors and enthusiasts, even if you’re just taking time to browse and explore the beauty of the pristine space.

First Runner Up

Uptown Gallery

Second Runner Up

Shockoe Bottom Clay

