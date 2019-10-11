Winner
The McShin Foundation
When Scott Zebrowski lost his battle with addiction, his sister Jill turned her family’s grief into action for others facing substance abuse disorders. A Night for Scott has since evolved into an annual community celebration of life, complete with food, games, live music and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event go to support a scholarship fund at the McShin Foundation, a local recovery organization.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
