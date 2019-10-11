Winner

A Night for Scott

The McShin Foundation

When Scott Zebrowski lost his battle with addiction, his sister Jill turned her family’s grief into action for others facing substance abuse disorders. A Night for Scott has since evolved into an annual community celebration of life, complete with food, games, live music and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event go to support a scholarship fund at the McShin Foundation, a local recovery organization.

First Runner Up

Richmond SPCA Fur Ball

Second Runner Up

St. Benedict Oktoberfest

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription