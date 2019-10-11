Winner
Innsbrook After Hours
4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen
In its 34th year, the Innsbrook After Hours concert series, held from May to October in the West End, is one of Richmond’s favorite ways to see live music. At least 22 nationally known acts of all genres take the outdoor stage each season. Can’t choose just one? You can get a season pass for discounted tickets to shows all summer long.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
