Winner

Richmond Greek Festival

Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral

greekfestival.com

For 44 years, Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral has transformed into a little slice of Greece right here in Richmond. Find local and international wares, including Mediterranean handicrafts, in Agora marketplace, or grab a gyro and enjoy some traditional Greek dances.

First Runner Up

Dominion Energy Riverrock

Second Runner Up

Arts in the Park

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription