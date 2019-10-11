Winner

Richmond Greek Festival

Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral

greekfestival.com

Beyond baklava, the Greek Festival gets everything right when it comes to food, from the mouth-watering dolmades to the marinated souvlaki. It’s all authentic, affordable, and just plain delicious at this annual celebration of Greek cuisine and culture.

First Runner Up

Lebanese Food Festival

Second Runner Up

Broad Appétit

