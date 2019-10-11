Winner
Richmond Greek Festival
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Beyond baklava, the Greek Festival gets everything right when it comes to food, from the mouth-watering dolmades to the marinated souvlaki. It’s all authentic, affordable, and just plain delicious at this annual celebration of Greek cuisine and culture.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
