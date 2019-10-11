Winner

Richmond Country Club

12950 Patterson Ave., Richmond                              

richmondcountryclubva.com

Nestled in the heart of Goochland County, this scenic 18-hole course also includes six tennis courts, a Golf Pro Shop and a state-of-the-art, resort-style pool complex for a day of recreation the whole family can enjoy. And you won’t want to miss their variety of signature events, including wine club socials and a spectacular Mother’s Day brunch.

First Runner Up

Brickshire Golf Club

Second Runner Up

Belmont Golf Course

