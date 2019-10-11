Winner
Richmond Country Club
12950 Patterson Ave., Richmond
Nestled in the heart of Goochland County, this scenic 18-hole course also includes six tennis courts, a Golf Pro Shop and a state-of-the-art, resort-style pool complex for a day of recreation the whole family can enjoy. And you won’t want to miss their variety of signature events, including wine club socials and a spectacular Mother’s Day brunch.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.