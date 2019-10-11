Winner

Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K

Nothing gets Richmond motivated to move quite like the annual 10K, a sprawling run through the heart of the city held each April to raise funds for the VCU Massey Cancer Center and Kids Run RVA. It’s been the winner in this category for years, not to mention its christening as one of the best races in the country by USA Today. Whether you come to run or walk, finish first or just enjoy the energy of the city-wide block party, it’s an event not to be missed.

First Runner Up

Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and 5K Run

Second Runner Up

VCU Health Richmond Marathon

