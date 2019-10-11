Winner

Double Down RVA

Where else can you hear nearly perfect tributes to the Allman Brothers and Led Zeppelin all in one night – without leaving Richmond? Not much gets a party started like classic rock, and for that, Double Down has you covered. These renegade rockers perform all over central Virginia and keep the crowds dancing well into the night.

First Runner Up

The Escorts Band

Second Runner Up

Jack Ryan & His Band

