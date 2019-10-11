geeks under the influence

Michael Bickett and Stephen McKirk

 Shelly Goodman/Times-Dispatch

Winner

Geeks Under the Influence

guipodcast.com

Geeks Under the Influence is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a smattering of self-described nerds discussing everything from movies and TV shows to celebs to – you guessed it – booze. Listeners love it for the witty banter and in-depth coverage of niche topics. Check out the other podcasts under the GUI label for more silliness and smack talk.

First Runner Up

Views from the Treehouse

Second Runner Up

The Ment Podcast

