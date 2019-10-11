Winner
Geeks Under the Influence
Geeks Under the Influence is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a smattering of self-described nerds discussing everything from movies and TV shows to celebs to – you guessed it – booze. Listeners love it for the witty banter and in-depth coverage of niche topics. Check out the other podcasts under the GUI label for more silliness and smack talk.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.