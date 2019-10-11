Winner

Andrew Freiden

WWBT NBC12

nbc12.com/authors/andrew-freiden

When we interviewed him for a feature story back in 2017, we asked Andrew Freiden what two things, instead of cats and dogs, he’d like to see raining from the skies. “Doughnuts and fully-funded 401(k)s,” he said. Freiden is an Emmy award-winning journalist, and his forecasts always come with a chance of comic thunderstorms.

First Runner Up

Curt Autry, WWBT NBC12

Second Runner Up

Nikki-Dee Ray, WTVR CBS 6

