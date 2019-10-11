Winner

K95 The Bobby Bones Show

K95country.com

Born and raised in Arkansas, Bobby Bones, and his rowdy crew, wake Richmond up each morning with jokes, games, interviews with today’s hottest country music stars and more. Listeners love the “Tell Me Something Good” series, which highlights good news from around the country.

First Runner Up

103.7 Play Mornings with Melissa & Jack

Second Runner Up

WRVA John Reid

