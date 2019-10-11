byrd movie theatre

The Byrd Theatre

Winner

The Byrd Theatre

2908 W. Cary St., Richmond                                     

byrdtheatre.com

Named after one of Richmond’s founders, William Byrd II, this iconic Carytown cinema is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Catch new releases and big-screen classics for just a few dollars or attend one of the many film festivals hosted at the Byrd. Either way, you’re bound to be enchanted by the rich, opulent architecture of this “grand motion picture palace.”

