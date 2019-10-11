Winner
The Byrd Theatre
2908 W. Cary St., Richmond
Named after one of Richmond’s founders, William Byrd II, this iconic Carytown cinema is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Catch new releases and big-screen classics for just a few dollars or attend one of the many film festivals hosted at the Byrd. Either way, you’re bound to be enchanted by the rich, opulent architecture of this “grand motion picture palace.”
First Runner Up
CinéBistro at Stony Point Fashion Park
Second Runner Up
