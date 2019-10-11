Winner

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond                      

vmfa.museum

Open 365 days of the year, with free admission to its permanent galleries of more than 35,000 works, VMFA is Richmond’s nationally acclaimed nod to contemporary and classic art from around the world. Youth summer camps and classes for all ages, as well as a fine dining restaurant, sunny café and gift shop, make sure every guest has an artful experience.

First Runner Up

Science Museum of Virginia

Second Runner Up

Children's Museum of Richmond

