Winner

Altria Theater

6 N. Laurel St., Richmond                                              

altriatheater.com

From comedians to musical artists to Broadway shows, The Altria is a hub for the performing arts in Richmond, the magnificent centerpiece of a perfect night of art or music. Grab food or a nightcap at one of the many bars or restaurants nearby, or enjoy dinner at the venue’s 1927 Café and Bakery. 

First Runner Up

Virginia Repertory Theatre

Second Runner Up

Modlin Center for the Arts Alice Jepson Theatre

Tags

