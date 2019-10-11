Winner
Maymont
1700 Hampton St., Richmond
Wander into Maymont’s lush gardens with the family on a Saturday afternoon, and you’re bound to find a perfect spot under a tree for a picnic. After lunch, walk around the grounds for a peek at black bears, American bald eagles and goats, or take an educational tour of historic Maymont Mansion. There’s something for everyone in this spectacular park.
First Runner Up
Colonial Williamsburg Historic Area
Second Runner Up
