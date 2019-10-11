Winner

Maymont

1700 Hampton St., Richmond                                    

maymont.org

Wander into Maymont’s lush gardens with the family on a Saturday afternoon, and you’re bound to find a perfect spot under a tree for a picnic. After lunch, walk around the grounds for a peek at black bears, American bald eagles and goats, or take an educational tour of historic Maymont Mansion. There’s something for everyone in this spectacular park.

First Runner Up

Colonial Williamsburg Historic Area

Second Runner Up

Metro Richmond Zoo

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription