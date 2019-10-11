Winner

YMCA Camp Thunderbird                                     

ymcarichmond.org

Located out in the sprawling woods of Chesterfield, Camp Thunderbird has everything a kid could want in a summer camp: a 6-acre lake, swimming pools, rustic cabins, hiking trails, ziplines, a giant swing and camp workshops galore (archery, anyone?). Check out Thunderbird’s Adventure Programs, which get dads in on the outdoor fun for some quality bonding time with their kids.

First Runner Up

SPARC

Second Runner Up

Richmond SPCA Critter Camp

 

