Winner

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond                                

lewisginter.org

Plan your dream garden wedding at Lewis Ginter, whether you’re walking the aisle with the spring flowers in bloom or with winter’s frost sparkling on the ground. Richmond’s delightful botanical garden offers in-house catering and even wine tastings in a gorgeous natural setting.

First Runner Up

The Jefferson Hotel

Second Runner Up

Antebellum of New Kent

