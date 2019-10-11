Winner
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond
Plan your dream garden wedding at Lewis Ginter, whether you’re walking the aisle with the spring flowers in bloom or with winter’s frost sparkling on the ground. Richmond’s delightful botanical garden offers in-house catering and even wine tastings in a gorgeous natural setting.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
