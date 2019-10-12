Winner

Fadez & Bladez Barber Shop

7225 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville                                

The winner of Best Barber for two consecutive years, the family-owned and -operated Fadez & Bladez is known for its exceptionally friendly service and top-notch work. The stylists know how to listen to their clients and make them feel comfortable. And – surprise – they offer cuts for women, too.

First Runner Up

Cutz for Guys

Second Runner Up

Muhaimen's Barber Shop

