Holland Family Chiropractic

11226 Patterson Ave., Richmond                           

hollandfamilychiropractic.com

Dr. James Holland and his friendly staff are not your typical spine doctors. With an emphasis on preventative health and wellness to avert back pain and injury before they occur, the practice offers lifestyle advice, nutritional counseling, and spinal and postural screenings, in addition to cutting-edge chiropractic techniques such as decompression and laser therapy.

Spinal Correction Center

Tuckahoe Family Chiropractic

