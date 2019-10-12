Winner

Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian                                            

lovethatface.com

The winner in this category for several years, Dr. Niamtu and his team can’t be beat. He is an international expert in his field, the author of several textbooks and a teacher on six continents on the subject of cosmetic facial surgery. Above all, though, he’s most famous for his warm bedside manner 

First Runner Up

Richmond Plastic Surgeons

Second Runner Up

Richmond Aesthetic Surgery

