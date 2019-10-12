Winner

The Ballroom Club

10960 Three Chopt Road, Richmond

theballroomclub.com

Whether you’re taking lessons for the first time or continuing your professional training, the seasoned instructors at The Ballroom Club have almost endless options to satiate your urge to move, from salsa to tango to swing. Regulars love the pristine studio and the many kids’ classes.

First Runner Up

Rigby's Jig Dance Studio

Second Runner Up

Genia Johnson Dance Company

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription