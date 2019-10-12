Winner
The Ballroom Club
10960 Three Chopt Road, Richmond
Whether you’re taking lessons for the first time or continuing your professional training, the seasoned instructors at The Ballroom Club have almost endless options to satiate your urge to move, from salsa to tango to swing. Regulars love the pristine studio and the many kids’ classes.
