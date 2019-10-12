Winner

Virginia Family Dentistry

Multiple locations

vadentist.com

Scared of the dentist? Don’t be. For more than 40 years, Virginia Family Dentistry has been known for its friendly staff and “team approach” to dentistry that makes everyone feel comfortable. Locations from New Kent to Powhatan make quality dental care accessible for the whole family.

First Runner Up

Commonwealth Dentistry

Second Runner Up

Bright Smiles Dental

