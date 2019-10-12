Winner

Commonwealth Primary Care

Multiple locations

cpcva.com

A partnership consisting of six formerly separate practices, Commonwealth Primary Care has brought together some of the most dedicated primary physicians in the area to form a practice that’s both comprehensive and convenient. Commonwealth now serves families at nine locations throughout Richmond with quality, patient-focused care.

First Runner Up

Midlothian Family Practice

Second Runner Up

Virginia Physicians (formerly Hanover Family Physicians)

