Winner

American Family Fitness

Multiple locations

https://amfamfit.com/

Since 1988, the Richmond-owned American Family Fitness chain of gyms has helped individuals and families achieve their health and fitness goals at an affordable price. Nine locations from Fredericksburg to Williamsburg offer hundreds of group exercise classes, indoor pools, top-of-the-line equipment, onsite child care and a variety of fitness programs for kids and youth.

First Runner Up

acac Fitness & Wellness

Second Runner Up

Elite Force Athletics

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription