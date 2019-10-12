Winner

K. Baucom Salon

7150 Lakeside Ave., Richmond                                  

https://kbaucomsalon.com/

The stylists at K. Baucom are equal parts hair artists and customer service gurus. Maybe that’s why their regulars call the salon one of the best-kept secrets in Richmond, complete with reasonable prices, laid-back vibes and styles that bring out the star in you.

First Runner Up

Invidia Hair Design

Second Runner Up

Dream Loxx Studio

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription