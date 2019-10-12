Winner
K. Baucom Salon
7150 Lakeside Ave., Richmond
The stylists at K. Baucom are equal parts hair artists and customer service gurus. Maybe that’s why their regulars call the salon one of the best-kept secrets in Richmond, complete with reasonable prices, laid-back vibes and styles that bring out the star in you.
