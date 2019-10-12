Winner
Weight Watchers
Multiple locations
Weight Watchers isn’t just a diet program; it actually helps participants develop a healthier relationship with food. With in-person meetings for group support, individual coaching for a personal touch and even an app to track your progress, it’s never been easier to achieve – and maintain – your ideal weight over time.
First Runner Up
Zacharias Ganey Health Institute
Second Runner Up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.