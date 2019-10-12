Winner

Weight Watchers

Multiple locations

weightwatchers.com

Weight Watchers isn’t just a diet program; it actually helps participants develop a healthier relationship with food. With in-person meetings for group support, individual coaching for a personal touch and even an app to track your progress, it’s never been easier to achieve – and maintain – your ideal weight over time.

First Runner Up

Zacharias Ganey Health Institute

Second Runner Up

VCU Health Medical Weight Loss Program

