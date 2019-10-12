Winner

Mimi Nail Spa

6165 Harbourside Center Loop, Midlothian

Facebook

If you’re a perfectionist when it comes to your nails, Mimi’s is the place for you. Customers rave about the salon’s clean environment, friendly service and impeccable attention to detail. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are a good idea.

First Runner Up

Kim Nails

Second Runner Up

Atir Natural Nail Care Clinic

