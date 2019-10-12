Winner

OrthoVirginia

Multiple locations

orthovirginia.com

As the largest group practice of orthopedic specialists and sports medicine physicians in Virginia, OrthoVirginia works to improve patients’ musculoskeletal health at dozens of locations across the state, including several urgent care centers. High-quality, cost-effective care and innovative orthopedic techniques keep patients coming back.

First Runner Up

Tuckahoe Orthopaedic Associates

Second Runner Up

VCU Department of Orthopaedic Surgery

 

