Winner
OrthoVirginia
Multiple locations
As the largest group practice of orthopedic specialists and sports medicine physicians in Virginia, OrthoVirginia works to improve patients’ musculoskeletal health at dozens of locations across the state, including several urgent care centers. High-quality, cost-effective care and innovative orthopedic techniques keep patients coming back.
First Runner Up
Tuckahoe Orthopaedic Associates
Second Runner Up
VCU Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
