Winner

Pediatric Associates of Richmond

Multiple locations

parpeds.com

For more than 60 years, the warm, well-trained physicians and staff at Pediatric Associates of Richmond have provided superior care to patients through all of childhood’s bumps and bruises. Parents enjoy peace of mind thanks to perks such as extended sick hours and a full-service lactation center; meanwhile, children adore the fun, brightly colored offices and the signature turtle aquariums.

First Runner Up

Commonwealth Pediatrics

Second Runner Up

Richmond Pediatric Associates

