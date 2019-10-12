Winner

Retreats With Annette

16309 Tavern Estates Road, Montpelier

retreatswithannette.com

Located on a sprawling, wooded 10 acres in the heart of Hanover County, Retreats with Annette is a boutique yoga and massage studio offering everything from a saltwater swimming pool to a Thai herbal sauna to classes on how to make folk remedies. Whether you’re escaping for a day or a weekend, need a quick massage or a full-on spiritual refresh, you’ll find the retreat from the world you didn’t know you needed.

First Runner Up

Hanover Yoga & Wellness

Second Runner Up

Studio M Training

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription