Winner
Retreats With Annette
16309 Tavern Estates Road, Montpelier
Located on a sprawling, wooded 10 acres in the heart of Hanover County, Retreats with Annette is a boutique yoga and massage studio offering everything from a saltwater swimming pool to a Thai herbal sauna to classes on how to make folk remedies. Whether you’re escaping for a day or a weekend, need a quick massage or a full-on spiritual refresh, you’ll find the retreat from the world you didn’t know you needed.
