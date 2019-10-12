Winner

The Lazy Daisy Gift Store

Multiple locations

lazydaisygiftstore.com

The winner of Best Antiques for several years, the Lazy Daisy is a maze-like wonderland of trinkets and treasures perfect for gift-giving or adding to your own collection. Vintage finds of furniture, jewelry and home décor abound.

First Runner Up

Hoo’s Pickin’

Second Runner Up

Gracie's Cottage

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription