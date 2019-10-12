Winner

The Lazy Daisy Gift Store

Multiple locations

lazydaisygiftstore.com

We dare you to find anything run-of-the-mill at Lazy Daisy. From shabby-chic dining sets to whimsical wall décor, each item is carefully selected by hand for distinctiveness and style. The store often features locally made pieces, and the warm, approachable staff make asking questions easy.

First runner Up

Haverty’s

Second Runner Up

Ethan Allen

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription