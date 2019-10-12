Winner
Strange's Florists, Greenhouses and Garden Centers
Multiple locations
Strange’s has been a family tradition since the 1930s, when Gideon Strange began growing flowers and plants at his Dill Avenue home as a hobby. Today, the company ranks among the top 25 florists in the Florists’ Transworld Delivery network, with a quality array of native shrubs, trees, perennials and annuals that has come to be expected by its loyal customers.
First Runner Up
Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping
